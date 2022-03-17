Iowa Governor Rejects Gun Control, Noting It Doesn’t Stop Criminals

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) responded to calls for more gun control by observing there are already numerous gun laws in existence, yet those laws do not stop criminals.

The calls for gun control came after a March 7, 2022, shooting outside of East High School. KCCI reports that multiple people encircled the school and opened fire, laving behind “nearly 40 shell casings.”

A 15-year-old was shot to death in the incident, and six teens are charged.

KCCI notes that Des Moines Schools Superintendent Tom Ahart responded to the shooting with a focus on gun control, saying, “It’s unfortunate that our state and our country have become a place where firearms are far too easily accessible. We remain committed to protecting our students and staff, but real change to gun laws and access would go a long way to help us.”

On Wednesday, Reynolds intimated that the gunman outside the Des Moines school had their guns illegally to begin with, thereby showing that criminals do not follow the gun laws that already exist.

Reynold said, “We have gun laws. We have laws on the books right now for guns, and those weren’t accessed legally.”

She believes the focus should be elsewhere: “The tragedy is our educational system is letting these kids down. They should have been in school. We should be figuring out resources to help them stay there.”

Reynolds added, “Let’s figure out how we get these kids in school, get them the education they need and set them up to be successful. Not set them up for jail or a life of crime. And so that’s where we’re going to.”

