Jen Psaki Refuses to Confirm Authenticity of Hunter Biden Laptop

The White House again sidestepped new reports on Thursday that information from Hunter Biden’s recovered laptop was real and not Russian disinformation.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused to address new reporting from the New York Times finally confirming the authenticity of damning information about the Biden family from the infamous laptop.

“I’d point you to the Department of Justice and Hunter Biden’s representatives,” Psaki said to a reporter when asked if she still stood by her claim that the laptop was Russian disinformation.

“I’m a spokesperson for the United States, he doesn’t work for the United States,” she concluded before moving to another question.

Psaki also refused to address President Joe Biden’s claim that the information on the laptop was a “bunch of garbage” and a “Russian plant.”

“I’d point you to the Department of Justice and also Hunter Biden’s representatives,” she replied. “He doesn’t work in the government.”

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Hunter Biden borrowed money to pay a tax bill that was over a million dollars as the Justice Department investigation into his international business deals continue.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Psaki shared disinformation about the laptop, suggesting it was a Russian attempt to influence the election. In September, Psaki dismissed the laptop as part of “a broad range of Russian disinformation back in 2020” when asked about the laptop.