Joe Biden, Democrats, and the establishment media claimed that Hunter Biden’s authenticated ‘laptop from hell’ was “disinformation” and “propaganda” from Russia amidst the 2020 presidential election season.

Despite the reporting of now-Breitbart’s Political Editor Emma-Joe Morris, who broke the story of Hunter’s laptop for the New York Post in the fall of 2020, Biden and his allies were quick to discredit the authenticated laptop as having “no basis” and being a “disinformation” campaign from Russia. Among those who discredited the story include then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Rep. Adam Schiff (R-CA), CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, and now-White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say https://t.co/zRdHxTxVsl — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) October 20, 2020

On Wednesday, the New York Times finally admitted that Hunter’s laptop was authenticated in a report that Hunter paid an outstanding $1 million tax bill to the IRS to evade a conviction.