Two African Nationals Given Probation for Raping 14-Year-Old Girl in Utah

Two men given probation by Third District Judge Douglas Hogan after having raped an unconscious 14-year-old girl in West Jordan, Utah, originally arrived in the United States from the Central African Republic, Breitbart News confirmed.

Richard Djasserambaye, 26-years-old, and Dodjim Leclair, 29-years-old, were convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl who was in and out of consciousness in 2017 after meeting her on the social media app Snapchat.

Nasouh Albasis-Albasis, 24-years-old, was also convicted for filming the rape.

Hogan, appointed by former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert (R) made headlines this week when he offered Djasserambaye, Leclair, and Albasis-Albasis plea bargains that allow them to escape prison sentences and serve just 48 months of probation.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to Breitbart News that Djasserambaye and Leclair are now both in the agency’s custody where they await an immigration hearing and possible deportation.

The pair arrived in the U.S. from the Central African Republic at a prior date that was not disclosed to Breitbart News. Their immigration status, whether they arrived on visas or had overstayed visas, was also not disclosed.

