Arizona Moves to Require Keeping Public Record of Illegal Alien Crimes

A plan advancing through the Arizona state legislature, introduced by Arizona State Rep. John Kavanaugh (R), would require the state to keep a record of crimes committed by illegal aliens.

Kavanaugh introduced the plan, known as H.B. 2326, in January. Essentially, the plan would require all superior court probation departments in Arizona to keep a record of illegal alien criminals with identifying information and specifics on the crimes they committed.

An illegal alien who commits a crime in Arizona would have their name, the crime they were convicted of, their date of conviction, their subsequent criminal sentence, their booking photo, as well as their height and weight turned over to the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (ACJC).

The ACJC would then be required to publicly post the information to their website.

Democrat State Rep. Alma Hernandez joined every Republican state representative to pass the plan out of the state House on February 23. On March 10, the plan was passed out of the state Senate’s Judiciary Committee and now is awaiting passage by Republicans who have a majority in the Arizona State Senate.

The plan needs the backing of State Senate President Karen Fann (R) and Gov. Doug Ducey (R).

Passing the plan would be a historic achievement for Angel Families, who have fought to keep records of illegal alien crimes. Currently, the federal government and most states do not keep a daily or annual record of crimes committed by illegal aliens.

The lack of transparency has ensured that American citizens are unaware of the extent to which illegal aliens commit crimes after their entry to the United States either through overstaying a visa or illegally crossing international borders.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) has long estimated that about 2,000 Americans are killed by illegal aliens across the U.S. every year.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.