Indiana Becomes 24th State to Adopt Constitutional Carry

Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) signed legislation on Monday making Indiana the 24th constitutional carry state in the Union.

The NRA-ILA applauded Holcomb’s action:

🇺🇸"We thank @GovHolcomb , bill author Rep. Ben Smaltz, legislative leaders, and every lawmaker who supported this landmark legislation." –@NRAILA Executive Director Jason Ouimet https://t.co/AlXeYHzG3v — NRA-ILA (@NRAILA) March 21, 2022

Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed constitutional carry last week, making Ohio the 23rd constitutional carry state. Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed similar legislation the week prior, making Alabama the 22nd constitutional carry state.

The other 21 constitutional carry states are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.