Ohio Becomes 23rd Constitutional Carry State

Republican Gubernatorial-elect Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine gives his victory speech after winning the Ohio gubernatorial race at the Ohio Republican Party's election night party at the Sheraton Capitol Square on November 6, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine defeated Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Richard Cordray to win the Ohio governorship. (Photo …
Justin Merriman/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed legislation Monday making Ohio the 23rd constitutional carry state in the Union.

The other 22 are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

On March 10, 2022, Breitbart News reported that Alabama became the 22nd constitutional carry state when Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed legislation ending the concealed carry permit requirement. At that time, constitutional carry legislation had passed the Ohio legislature but had not yet been signed by DeWine.

Today, March 14, 2022, the NRA-ILA tweeted out news of DeWine’s signature just after he signed the constitutional carry legislation:

Breitbart News pointed out that Hamilton County, Ohio, Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey opposed changing Ohio’s law so as to allow law-abiding citizens to exercise their right to bear arms without government permission.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News

