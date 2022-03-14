Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed legislation Monday making Ohio the 23rd constitutional carry state in the Union.

The other 22 are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

On March 10, 2022, Breitbart News reported that Alabama became the 22nd constitutional carry state when Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed legislation ending the concealed carry permit requirement. At that time, constitutional carry legislation had passed the Ohio legislature but had not yet been signed by DeWine.

Today, March 14, 2022, the NRA-ILA tweeted out news of DeWine’s signature just after he signed the constitutional carry legislation:

“The @NRA commends Gov. @MikeDeWine for signing this important piece of legislation that protects the Second Amendment rights of all law-abiding Buckeyes.” –NRA-ILA Executive Director Jason Ouimet pic.twitter.com/Y7QGnQKozL — NRA-ILA (@NRAILA) March 14, 2022

Breitbart News pointed out that Hamilton County, Ohio, Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey opposed changing Ohio’s law so as to allow law-abiding citizens to exercise their right to bear arms without government permission.

