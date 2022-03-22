Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson “did not know” former ranking member of the Judiciary Committee Joe Biden twice filibustered black nominee Janice Rogers Brown for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

“Do realize she was filibustered for two years when she was appointed to the D.C. circuit judge?” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) asked.

“I didn’t know that,” Jackson responded.

“Did you know that Joe Biden filibustered Janice Rogers Brown?” Graham asked.

“I did not know that? Jackson again said.

“Now that you know that, how do you feel about it?” Graham asked to which Jackson had no response.

Graham informed Jackson that Biden filibustered Janice Rogers Brown, who was “raised in Alabama under Jim Crow.” Graham explained. “Despite this adversity, she put herself through law school as a single working mother.”

“That’s pretty impressive, isn’t it?” Graham asked.

“Yes, Senator,” Jackson responded.

Former Senator Biden voted in 2003 and 2005 to block Republicans from confirming Brown’s nomination because she reportedly quoted the “socialist resolution of 1930.”

President Joe Biden has since reversed his opinion of Janice Rogers Brown and has nominated her to be a circuit judge.

“She will be considered by this committee is quickly as possible,” Judiciary Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said of Biden’s nomination of Janice Rogers Brown.

