Poll: Majority Believe World Is Less Stable Since Joe Biden Assumed Office 

A majority of Americans believe the world is less stable since President Joe Biden assumed office, a Wednesday TIPP poll revealed.

The poll conducted at the beginning of March asked 1,318 adults if the world under Biden’s presidency is more or less stable. Fifty-one percent said the world is less stable under Biden, while 24 percent said it was more stable. Eighteen percent of the world had not significantly changed.

Respondents differed in their opinion among party lines, with independents swinging the overall pendulum. Only 22 percent of Democrats, 88 percent of Republicans, and 53 percent of independents said the world is less safe under President Biden.

Recent polling also revealed that 56 percent blamed Biden’s deadly Afghan withdrawal for emboldening Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Another poll showed that 62 percent believed Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Donald Trump had been in office.

According to TIPP polling, Biden’s overall marks among party affiliations on Russia are terrible:

60% of Democrats give President Biden an A or B

80% of Republicans give him a D or F

51% of Independents give him a D or F

68% of conservatives grade him a D or F

40% of moderates give him a D or F, while 31% of them give him an A or B, and

51% of liberals give an A or B.

The impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused Americans to be more dependent on foreign powers for energy while spiking gas prices. Increasing about a dollar throughout Biden’s first year, gas prices have risen about an additional 70 cents since the invasion began. Many consumers are now paying record-high gas prices over 2008’s record highs.

As a result, Biden has reportedly attempted to increase oil production among countries that do not share American principles, such as Venezuela and Saudi Arabia. Biden is also looking to lift sanctions on Iran that could release the nation’s oil supply.

Biden has refused to take responsibility for the high gas prices. For instance, what was once called “transitory” inflation is now “Putin’s price hike.” Before that shift, CNN labeled inflation “good,” which the Washington Post quickly reframed as “corporate greed.”

The poll’s margin of error is 2.8 percentage points.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø