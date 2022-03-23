Poll: Only 1.7 Percent of Hispanic Americans Use Woke ‘Latinx’ Term

Less than two percent of Hispanic Americans use the woke, genderless terminology “Latinx” to describe themselves, a new poll finds.

The poll from ICR-Miami for Americano Media reveals that more than 6-in-10 Hispanic Americans refer to themselves as “Hispanic” while about 3-in-10 use the term “Latino.”

Only 1.7 percent of Hispanic Americans said they used the term “Latinx” which has been pushed by elected Democrats and social justice activists as the appropriate term because it is genderless and “meant to disrupt the grammatical binary that is inherent in this romance language,” a left-wing professor from Stony Brook University has previously said.

Even among Hispanic Americans who are registered Democrats, the “Latinx” term is woefully unpopular. The poll found that just 1.6 percent of Democrat Hispanics use the term “Latinx” to describe themselves, as well as only 1.5 percent of Republican Hispanics.

Similarly, only two percent of Hispanic swing voters use “Latinx,” while nearly 55 percent prefer “Hispanic,” and 34 percent use “Latino.”

The poll is only the latest to show that the Democrats’ “Latinx” messaging has not only failed but backfired. Months ago, Democrat strategists began urging elected Democrats to stop using “Latinx” after their surveys showed, repeatedly, that their voters do not prefer the term.

“The numbers suggest that using Latinx is a violation of the political Hippocratic Oath, which is to first do no electoral harm,” Democrat pollster Fernand Amandi said. “Why are we using a word that is preferred by only two percent, but offends as many as 40 percent of those voters we want to win?”

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) has said he has banned his congressional staff from using “Latinx,” stating that the term’s purpose “is largely to appease white rich progressives…”

“Democrats are helping Republicans make them look out of touch,” Univision’s Joaquin Blaya has said. “We built a network around our Spanish language and we have a shared culture around it. Why are we trying to change this? It’s offensive to a lot of people.”

The poll surveyed 1,500 Hispanic voters across 15 states from February 20 to March 11. The margin of error is +/- 3.5 percentage points.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.