A mere two percent of Hispanic voters say they would describe their “ethnic background” as “LatinX,” as many find the term to be bothersome or offensive, according to Bendixen & Amandi International poll.

The survey sampled 800 Hispanic voters throughout the United States and was conducted between November 17-21 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 percent.

Of respondents, 68 percent said “Hispanic” comes closest to describing their “ethnic background,” and 21 percent said “Latina/Latino.” Another eight percent said “Something else,” followed by “LatinX,” which only two percent of respondents said comes closest to describing their “ethnic background.”

The data showed little difference across age demographics: four percent of 18- to 29-year-olds said the term comes closest to describing their “ethnic background,” as did three percent of 30- to 39-year-olds. Of the 40- to 54-year-old demographic, two percent said they favor the term “LatinX” over different terminology, and no one in the 55-64 age group categorized themself as “LatinX.” One percent of respondents sixty-five and older indicated that the term comes closest to describing their “ethnic background.”

Two percent of Democrats and four percent of Republicans who responded said Latinx is the closest to describing their “ethnic background,” as did one percent of independents.

Forty percent of respondents said, “yes” when asked, “Does the use of the term LatinX to describe the Hispanic or Latina(o) community bother or offend you?” Of those who said yes, 20 percent said, “yes, a lot,” 11 percent said, “yes, somewhat,” and 9 percent said, “yes, a little.”

Fifty-seven percent of respondents said the word is not bothersome or offensive, and three percent said they either “don’t know” or did not answer.

Participants were asked, “If a politician or political organization used the term LatinX when discussing the Hispanic or Latina(o) community, are you more likely or less likely to support them or their position?”

Of respondents, 49 percent said there would be no difference in support of a politician or political organization using the term; 30 percent said they were “less likely to support” a politician or organization using the term and 15 percent said they were “more likely to support,” a political group or politician using the term. Six percent did not answer.

Breitbart News reported on an August Gallup poll that showed four percent of Hispanics chose the term “LatinX” as opposed to 15 percent who chose “Latino” and 23 percent who said “Hispanic.” Fifty-seven percent of respondents stated the terminology does not matter.

The Gallup poll sampled 302 Hispanic adults and was conducted between June 1 – July 5, 2021. The margin of error is plus or minus seven percentage points with a confidence of 95 percent.