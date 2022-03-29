Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Tuesday introduced a resolution to strip security clearances from intelligence officials who misled the public about the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

After the “laptop from hell” story broke before the 2020 election, 51 intel officials signed a letter that insinuated Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation. The letter was peddled by Politico under the title, “Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say.”

Most establishment media organizations then used the Politico article to discount the revelations from Hunter’s laptop, such as those about corruption that allegedly involve now-President Joe Biden.

“More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son ‘has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,’” the article read in support of the Biden Crime Family.

But the New York Times in March 2022 authenticated the laptop, which had been authenticated in 2020 by the New York Post’s Emma-Jo Morris, who is now Breitbart News’s political editor, and Gaetz is seeking to remove the security clearance privileges of the 51 intel officers who co-wrote their own disinformation letter to protect the Biden Crime Family.

These are the 51 intel officers, who sometimes double as CNN and MSNBC media analysts:

Jim Clapper Mike Hayden Leon Panetta John Brennan Thomas Finger Rick Ledgett John McLaughlin Michael Morell Mike Vickers Doug Wise Nick Rasmussen Russ Travers Andy Liepman John Moseman Larry Pfeiffer Jeremy Bash Rodney Snyder Glenn Gerstell David B. Buckley Nada Bakos Patty Brandmaier James B. Bruce David Cariens Janice Cariens Paul Kolbe Peter Corsell Brett Davis Roger Zane George Steven L. Hall Kent Harrington Don Hepburn Timothy D. Kilbourn Ron Marks Jonna Hiestand Mendez Emile Nakhleh Gerald A. O’Shea David Priess Pam Purcilly Marc Polymeropoulos Chris Savos Nick Shapiro John Sipher Stephen Slick Cynthia Strand Greg Tarbell David Terry Greg Treverton John Tullius David A. Vanell Winston Wiley Kristin Wood

Gaetz is also reportedly seeking to enter Hunter’s laptop into the congressional record. Democrats will likely resist that effort. Yet if the laptop was made apart of the congressional record, it seems likely the contents of the laptop would be made publicly available.

There are reportedly only two copies of Hunter’s hard drive. One is possessed by the FBI and the other by Rudy Giuliani.