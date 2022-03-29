Matt Gaetz Introduces Resolution to Strip Security Clearances from Intel Officials Who Misled About Hunter’s Laptop

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Tuesday introduced a resolution to strip security clearances from intelligence officials who misled the public about the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

After the “laptop from hell” story broke before the 2020 election, 51 intel officials signed a letter that insinuated Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation. The letter was peddled by Politico under the title, “Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say.”

Most establishment media organizations then used the Politico article to discount the revelations from Hunter’s laptop, such as those about corruption that allegedly involve now-President Joe Biden.

“More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son ‘has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,’” the article read in support of the Biden Crime Family.

But the New York Times in March 2022 authenticated the laptop, which had been authenticated in 2020 by the New York Post’s Emma-Jo Morris, who is now Breitbart News’s political editor, and Gaetz is seeking to remove the security clearance privileges of the 51 intel officers who co-wrote their own disinformation letter to protect the Biden Crime Family.

These are the 51 intel officers, who sometimes double as CNN and MSNBC media analysts:

  1. Jim Clapper
  2. Mike Hayden
  3. Leon Panetta
  4. John Brennan
  5. Thomas Finger
  6. Rick Ledgett
  7. John McLaughlin
  8. Michael Morell
  9. Mike Vickers
  10. Doug Wise
  11. Nick Rasmussen
  12. Russ Travers
  13. Andy Liepman
  14. John Moseman
  15. Larry Pfeiffer
  16. Jeremy Bash
  17. Rodney Snyder
  18. Glenn Gerstell
  19. David B. Buckley
  20. Nada Bakos
  21. Patty Brandmaier
  22. James B. Bruce
  23. David Cariens
  24. Janice Cariens
  25. Paul Kolbe
  26. Peter Corsell
  27. Brett Davis
  28. Roger Zane George
  29. Steven L. Hall
  30. Kent Harrington
  31. Don Hepburn
  32. Timothy D. Kilbourn
  33. Ron Marks
  34. Jonna Hiestand Mendez
  35. Emile Nakhleh
  36. Gerald A. O’Shea
  37. David Priess
  38. Pam Purcilly
  39. Marc Polymeropoulos
  40. Chris Savos
  41. Nick Shapiro
  42. John Sipher
  43. Stephen Slick
  44. Cynthia Strand
  45. Greg Tarbell
  46. David Terry
  47. Greg Treverton
  48. John Tullius
  49. David A. Vanell
  50. Winston Wiley
  51. Kristin Wood

Gaetz is also reportedly seeking to enter Hunter’s laptop into the congressional record. Democrats will likely resist that effort. Yet if the laptop was made apart of the congressional record, it seems likely the contents of the laptop would be made publicly available.

There are reportedly only two copies of Hunter’s hard drive. One is possessed by the FBI and the other by Rudy Giuliani.

