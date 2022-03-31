President Joe Biden will publicly get behind Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday by introducing a new universal gender marking.

AP reports fresh measures aimed at opening federal government to transgender people include a new “X” gender marker on U.S. passport applications beginning on April 11.

New Transportation Security Administration scanners that are gender-neutral are also planned as part of the administration-wide embrace of transgenderism and LGBTQI+ issues and people.

To that end the White House is also working to expand the availability of the “X” gender marker to airlines and federal travel programs, AP outlines, and will make it easier for anyone to change their gender information in Social Security Administration records.

It is a continuation of Biden’s efforts to rewrite the way government engages “gender identity.”

Visitors to the White House will soon also be able to select an “X” gender marker option in the White House Worker and Visitor Entry System, which is used to conduct screening background checks for visitors to the executive mansion.

“Transgender Americans continue to face discrimination, harassment, and barriers to opportunity,” Biden wrote in a proclamation marking the day.

“In the past year, hundreds of anti-transgender bills in States were proposed across America, most of them targeting transgender kids. The onslaught has continued this year. These bills are wrong.”

Biden also has a pre-recorded video message to transgender Americans he will release on Thursday.

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider, the first openly transgender winner on the quiz show, will visit the White House on Thursday to meet with second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Emhoff, along with Admiral Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, will also host a conversation with transgender kids and their parents at the White House, according to the wire report.