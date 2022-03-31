Man Allegedly Assaults Fresno Detective, Gets Shot Dead

A man who pleaded no contest to assault charges on Tuesday afterward exited the building and entered a police annex building where he allegedly assaulted a Fresno detective.

ABC 30 reports 24-year-old Joseph Roy pleaded no contest on an assault charge earlier in the day. The plea would spare him from prison time but “required to complete alcohol and anger management treatment and wasn’t allowed to have a firearm.”

The plea would also result in a felony on Roy’s record with the understanding the felony would be reduced to a misdemeanor after one year if Roy maintained good behavior.

Roy’s attorney spent time trying to get the sentence postponed, claiming his client could not comprehend what was happening. Shortly thereafter Roy exited the court proceedings, entered the annex, and allegedly assaulted the detective.

UPDATE: @FresnoPolice have identified the man accused of assaulting a detective yesterday in the Annex Building at PD HQ as Joseph Roy, 24. Officials say Roy attended a court hearing before he was shot & killed. It was related to an assault with a deadly weapon in 2021. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/xJIbnxxoNg — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) March 30, 2022

KMPH notes the detective Roy allegedly assaulted was 24-year veteran of the police force. He “suffered a puncture wound to his forehead and long cuts to his face and scalp,” among other injuries.

The detective was able to shoot Roy, thereby stopping the alleged assault. Roy died at the scene.

Police Lt. Bill Dooley said, “This is one of those cases where our suspect intentionally identified the Fresno Police Department. Intentionally went inside. He was not fighting to try to escape. He was fighting to try and hurt.”

Dooley added, “There’s no connection between the detective who was assaulted by Mr. Roy. They’ve never had contact. The detective has not worked any of his cases.”

