People are trying to “get the hell out” of blue “dumpster fire” states as Biden’s presidency plagues Americans with inflation and soaring gas prices, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during a Thursday press conference in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where he announced another round of $1,000 bonuses for Florida first responders.

During the presser, DeSantis announced another round of $1,000 bonuses for first responders in the state, noting that no state has done more for law enforcement than Florida. While this is not the first time the Sunshine State has awarded bonuses to first responders, the governor said they wanted to do it again to not only show support but to “help them deal with Bidenflation that you’re seeing.”

Americans, he said, are dealing with “huge, crushing” inflation that has not been seen in over four decades. Gas prices are skyrocketing and President Biden has refused to take responsibility for his bad policies, DeSantis said, noting that Biden is now using the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which he likened to a “bandaid.”

“He refuses to utilize energy resources in our own country,” he said, blasting Biden for seeking help from dictators to address our energy woes.

“We see the wages when ideology takes precedent over both national security and the pocketbooks of hardworking Floridians and Americans,” DeSantis said.

Overall, bad federal policy — printing trillions and “spending money we don’t have” — is driving inflation, DeSantis said, adding that we were within “a whisker of them doing trillions more,” which he said would have “accelerated” it to no end.

Despite all this, Biden refuses to go back to the days of American energy independence. The Republican governor also explained how all of these high prices and Biden’s refusal to enact sound policy affects people at more places than just the gas pump, as things like construction materials cost more, particularly in the wake of demand.

“So that’s just the reality we’re dealing with,” he said, noting how many people are trying to flock to the Sunshine State for a taste of relief.

“People are trying to get the hell out of these dumpster fire states that have just done so poorly,” he added.

WATCH: