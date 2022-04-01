Joe Biden’s Support on Key Issues Plummeting

The American people’s opinion of President Joe Biden’s handling of key issues has plummeted over the last year, a Harvard/Harris survey found.

The survey revealed that Biden’s approval has dropped 18 points over the last year. In March 2021, 57 percent approved of Biden, compared to 39 percent who now approve. His disapproval currently stands at 55 percent, and of those, 38 “strongly” disapprove.

The president does not fare any better on specific issues, either.

According to the survey, Biden’s approval has plummeted on a variety of issues — the economy, immigration, and reacting to the coronavirus — over the last year. In March 2021, for instance, 60 percent approved of Biden’s handling of the economy.

Biden complained Friday he was “sick” of Americans blaming him for inflation instead of the coronavirus pandemic or Putin. https://t.co/mj0hybMG9t — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 11, 2022

In the last year, that figure has dropped by 25 percent, as just 35 percent now approve of his handling of the economy. This pattern is consistent on virtually every issue listed:

Stimulating Jobs

March 2021: 59 percent

March 2022: 39 percent

Fighting Terrorism

March 2021: 59 percent

March 2022: 36 percent

Immigration

March 2021: 48 percent

March 2022: 34 percent

Foreign Affairs

March 2021: 56 percent

March 2022: 38 percent

Administering the government

March 2021: 60 percent

March 2022: 35 percent

Reacting to Coronavirus

March 2021: 71 percent

March 2022: 42 percent

Dealing with Violence and Crime in the Country

March 2021: 55 percent

March 2022: 34 percent

More broadly, voters are split of approval of Republicans, as 50 percent approve and 50 percent disapprove. Democrat Party approval, however, is underwater, as 42 percent approve and 58 percent disapprove.

The survey was taken March 23-24, 2022, among 1,990 registered voters and comes as Biden continues to fail to take responsibility for rising prices, instead focusing on the radical transgender movement.