Rand Paul: ‘Once Upon a Time Anthony Fauci Could Tell the Truth’ About Natural Immunity

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) observed that Dr. Anthony Fauci was once able to “tell the truth” about natural immunity — a reality the White House chief medical adviser has largely dismissed throughout the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“Hmmm…Once upon a time Anthony Fauci could tell the truth…What happened?” Paul asked, referring to an older clip of Fauci on CSPAN, where the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) chief firmly defended the concept of natural immunity against an illness.

When asked if someone who had the flu for 14 days needed a flu shot, Fauci said, “Well, no. If she got the flu for 14 days, she’s as protected as anybody can be because the best vaccination is to get infected yourself.”

“If she really has the flu she definitely doesn’t need a flu vaccine,” he continued, adding that “she doesn’t need it” because “the most potent vaccination is getting infected yourself”:

Indeed, Fauci has been hesitant to overtly tout the reality of natural immunity throughout the pandemic, encouraging everyone eligible to get the jab. That also happened to be one of the main issues among critics of vaccine mandates, as they noted that the rules did not consider the reality of natural immunity. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who fought attempts to force vaccines in the Sunshine State, also made this point about the Biden administration’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) mandate.

“The medical mandate for the nurses and the doctors … what they’re trying to do is absolutely insane,” he said at the time:

“So, nurses were rehired. All these people, many of them have natural immunity … but there’s a crunch on the staffing because you have obviously a lot more COVID nationwide and then you have staff that get out sick with it,” he continued, further explaining the absurdity of the rule. “In other states, they have fired nurses for not having vaxed even though most of them have immunity. So, they fire them but now, they’re short-handed. So what are they doing? They are bringing back on the job vaccinated nurses who are currently COVID-positive,” he said. “So, if you’re unvaccinated, naturally immune, and uninfected, you’re — they fire you, but if you’re COVID-positive and vaxed, which we know most of the people that are COVID-positive now are vaxed, they are going back on the job,” he marveled.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has also blasted Fauci for refusing to overtly acknowledge natural immunity in the wake of the virus.

“When asked to comment on the effectiveness of natural immunity against the virus based on recent studies from Israel, Dr. Anthony Fauci stated he did not ‘have a real firm answer’ on that,” Johnson said in a September 2021 statement.

Almost 20 months into the pandemic, it is shocking that the chief medical advisor to the president does not have a firm grasp on the effectiveness of natural immunity, but still promotes freedom-robbing vaccine mandates. This administration clearly does not want the public to question whether natural immunity is more effective than vaccines. As President Biden revealingly declared, the vaccine mandate “is not about freedom or personal choice.”

“This administration’s decision to disregard the effectiveness of natural immunity and demand vaccination ignores current data and is an assault on all Americans’ civil liberties,” he added.