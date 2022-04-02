Survey: Majority of New Hampshire Voters Say U.S. Is on the ‘Wrong Track’

Most New Hampshire voters believe the country is on the “wrong track” and seem to be unsatisfied with President Joe Biden’s America well into the second year of his presidency, a Saint Anselm College survey released this week found.

Overall, the survey found Biden’s approval underwater by double digits, as 57 percent disapprove and 43 percent approve. Further, 56 percent find him unfavorable, and of those, 50 percent do so “strongly.”

It also asked respondents, “Would you say that things in our country are heading in the right direction, or have things gotten off on the wrong track?”

A majority, 68 percent, said things have “gotten off on the wrong track,” while just one in five expressed the belief that things are on the “right track.” What is more, a plurality of Granite State voters say they would vote for a generic Republican over a Democrat if the election for Congress were held today, 46 percent to 42 percent:

Additionally, 53 percent say they would prefer a candidate for federal office who would “serve as a check” on Biden rather than someone who would help him enact radical agenda (41 percent).

The survey, taken March 23-24, 2022, among 1,265 registered New Hampshire voters, has a +/- 2.8 percent margin of error and comes as inflation and skyrocketing gas prices continue to plague Biden’s presidency.

New Hampshire famously stands as the first in the nation primary, but it went to Biden in 2020 by 7.4 percent. Notably, the Granite State has voted blue in every presidential election since 2004.