Watch Live: Kevin McCarthy Holds Press Conference on Biden Administration Ending Title 42

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R) and other House Republicans will hold a press conference on Monday responding to the Biden administration’s decision to end Title 42.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 6:00 P.M. Eastern.

McCarthy and House Republicans are expected to announce plans for an upcoming trip to visit the Southern border.

“Today’s decision confirms that President Biden has abdicated his responsibilities at our borders and is actively working to make the border crisis worse,” McCarthy said in a statement on Friday.

President Biden has abdicated his responsibilities and is actively making his border crisis worse. Mark my words → His decision to eliminate Title 42 will invite a lawless surge of illegal border crossings, enriching human traffickers and overwhelming our great Border Patrol. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 1, 2022

Title 42 is a health provision – from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – that allows border officials to turn away migrants, both legal and illegal, at the border if they are suspected of carrying a communicable disease. The Trump administration implemented the provision during the initial Chinese coronavirus wave in 2020.

The decision to end Title 42 could spark a massive illegal migration wave at the Southern border, with some estimating 18,000 illegal crossings per day – 6.5 million illegal crossings per year.

Title 42 is set to expire on May 23.