Barack Obama Mentions Himself 33 Times in White House Speech

Barack Obama mentioned himself 33 times during his White House homecoming speech with President Biden on Tuesday.

Obama used the words “I,” “I’m,” “me,” and “my” 33 times, according to a TVEyes transcription software search of MSNBC. More specifically, Obama used the word “I” 20 times while he spoke next to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Obama reportedly has not visited the White House in five years. Obama was president from 2008 to 2016. During his tenure, American become more polarized, though he campaigned on unity.

According to a TV Eyes search of Barack Obama's speech at the White House today, he used the words "I," "I'm," "me," and "my" 33 times. Obama used the word "I" 20 times while standing next to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2022

After the event was over, a crowd surrounded Obama while Biden appeared to wander around looking for someone or for something to do. The Republican National Committee’s research team tweeted the video and the caption “Literally no one wants to talk to Joe Biden.”

Literally no one wants to talk to Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/ApZ2saHt71 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2022

The content of Obama’s speech was focused on the controversial passage of the Affordable Care Act, dubbed “Obamacare.”

“So when President Biden said he was not going to just celebrate the ACA but also announce actions that would make it even better, I had to show up,” Obama said.