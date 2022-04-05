Barack Obama Mentions Himself 33 Times in White House Speech

Barack Obama mentioned himself 33 times during his White House homecoming speech with President Biden on Tuesday.
Obama used the words “I,” “I’m,” “me,” and “my” 33 times, according to a TVEyes transcription software search of MSNBC. More specifically, Obama used the word “I” 20 times while he spoke next to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Obama reportedly has not visited the White House in five years. Obama was president from 2008 to 2016. During his tenure, American become more polarized, though he campaigned on unity.
After the event was over, a crowd surrounded Obama while Biden appeared to wander around looking for someone or for something to do. The Republican National Committee’s research team tweeted the video and the caption “Literally no one wants to talk to Joe Biden.”
Literally no one wants to talk to Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/ApZ2saHt71
The content of Obama’s speech was focused on the controversial passage of the Affordable Care Act, dubbed “Obamacare.”
“So when President Biden said he was not going to just celebrate the ACA but also announce actions that would make it even better, I had to show up,” Obama said.
“Members of Congress took courageous votes, including some who knew that their vote would likely cost them their seat,” Obama bragged. “And the night we passed the ACA — I’ve said it before — it was a high point of my time here, because it reminded me and reminded us of what is possible.”
Obama also offered cheer to the current Democrat White House, which has been marred by defeats: Since Biden assumed office, he has failed to pass the “Build Back Better” agenda, student loan forgiveness, the destruction of election integrity, and Supreme Court packing.
“Everybody feels frustrated sometimes about what takes place in this town. Progress feels way too slow,” Obama said in an apparent attempt to calm angst. “But what the [ACA] shows is that, if you are driven by the core idea that together we can improve … if you stay with it and are willing to work through the obstacles and the criticism and continually improve where you fall short — you can make America better.”
