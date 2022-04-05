White House Crowd Laughs After Barack Obama Refers to Joe Biden as ‘Vice President’

White House
Charlie Spiering

Former President Barack Obama sparked laughter after he referred to President Joe Biden as the “vice president” on Tuesday during his return to the White House.

The former president was introduced by Vice President Kamala Harris before taking the podium.

“Vice President Biden, vice president…” he began as the crowd busted out laughing.

Former President Barack Obama speaks during an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on April 5, 2022 in Washington, DC. With then-Vice President Joe Biden by his side, Obama signed 'Obamacare' into law on March 23, 2010. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Obama later insisted it was all part of a joke, and walked over and gave Biden a friendly hug before returning to using his correct titles.

US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) applauds as US President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama embrace prior to delivering remarks on the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 5, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Joe Biden. My president,” Obama said seriously as he continued his speech.

The former president recounted his effort to get Obamacare passed, even though it was deeply unpopular with Americans.

“There was a lot of misinformation flying around,” Obama said,

Biden also made a joke after taking the podium.

“My name is Joe Biden and I’m Barack Obama’s Vice President,” he said after taking the podium.

He commented that Obama’s return to the White House recounted a lot of memories.

“Feels like the good ‘ol days,” he said.

