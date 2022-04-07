J.D. Vance, the best-selling author of Hillbilly Elegy, has scored a crucial endorsement from the Ohio Right to Life in his bid for the United States Senate in the GOP primary race.

On Thursday, the Ohio Right to Life’s Marshal Pitchford announced the group’s endorsement of Vance.

“The Ohio Right to Life Society is proud to offer our full endorsement to Mr. Vance as he navigates these remaining days of the primary. Ohio Right to Life believes that J.D. Vance is the best candidate to continue the exemplary pro-life service and statesmanship currently demonstrated by Senator Rob Portman,” Pitchford said:

J.D. Vance is 100 percent pro-life and we are confident that he will not only advance the cause of life but defend the unborn from Planned Parenthood and their allies in our nation’s capital. JD Vance will be a great US Senator. [Emphasis added]

Vance, in a statement, said he is “incredibly honored to be the only Senate candidate endorsed by Ohio Right to Life” in the GOP primary.

Just thrilled to have this endorsement. Ohio Right to Life is a great organization. (Also we have a very cute two year old. Love that kid.) https://t.co/ECHfuVCQMj — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) April 7, 2022

Aside from his pro-life stance, in February, Vance highlighted remarks made by fellow GOP Senate candidate Mike Gibbons for having refused the “pro-life” label.

In 2017, Gibbons, a Cleveland investment banker, described himself as a “‘pro-people’ person who’s not dogmatic” on social issues like abortion. Gibbons also reportedly told the Associated Press that he does not support abortion, but he is “not a woman,” describing himself not as “pro-choice” but “pro-people.”

The endorsement comes as a newly released poll of the state’s Republican primary voters shows Vance has made significant gains — jumping four percentage points since February and leading the pack of candidates, tied with Gibbons and former Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.