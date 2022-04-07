Watch Live: Senate Confirmation Vote for SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

The Senate is expected to confirm President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown on Thursday.

The confirmation vote is set to take place at around 1:45 P.M. Eastern.

Jackson will replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court and will fulfill Joe Biden’s promise of putting a black woman on the Supreme Court.

Three Senate Republicans have signaled they will vote to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court, including Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Mitt Romney (R-UT).

Last June, Romney voted “no” on Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Collins notably joined with Senate Democrats and voted against President Donald Trump’s nominee, Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation, while Murkowski joined Collins and the Democrats in the cloture motion against Barrett.

All 50 Democrats have signaled they will vote to confirm Jackson.