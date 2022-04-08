Pro-life activists are rallying at the Washington D.C. Medical Examiner’s Office at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, calling for the office to conduct autopsies of five late-term aborted babies discovered last week at the home of a Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) member.

The pro-life group, Survivors, is organizing the rally to push for a “complete and transparent autopsy” of each of the five babies who were allegedly aborted by Dr. Cesare Santangelo at the Washington Surgi Center. The group is also asking for the babies to be “turned over to faith leaders for a dignified and respectful burial,” according to an Instagram post about the event.

Founder and executive director of PAAU Terrisa Bukovinac, and the group’s director of activism, Lauren Handy, said they recovered the infants from Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services outside of the Washington Surgi Clinic on March 25. In a Tuesday press conference, Bukovinac said the pair went to the clinic to “to engage in anti-abortion advocacy” when they saw a truck labeled “Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services” parked outside.

Bukovinac continued:

We approached the driver who was about to load two large boxes with biohazard symbols onto his truck. We asked him if he knew what was in the boxes and, after he said no, we told him: dead babies. The driver was visibly shaken.

Bukovinac said the driver asked what the women would do with a box if they took one.

“Lauren said we will give them a proper burial and a funeral,” Bukovinac said. “The driver thought for a second and said, ‘Okay,’ and gestured towards the box. Lauren immediately grabbed the box off of the dolly and we brought it back to her apartment.”

When the women opened the box and the red plastic bag inside, they “proceeded to unpack the remains of 110 mostly first-trimester aborted children.”

(Warning: disturbing and graphic images)

Curtis Bay Medical Waste is now denying that the box of fetal reminds was ever given to PAAU activists despite the fact that their company branding is all over the truck, and box. pic.twitter.com/FPsSDb9L57 — PAAU (@PAAUNOW) April 6, 2022

“At the bottom of the box was a clear plastic bag with five more containers. One much bigger than the remaining four. Lauren reached into the largest bucket and removed the remains of a beautiful, intact and nearly full-term baby boy we named Christopher X,” Bukovinac continued. “I think I can speak for both Lauren and I when I say this was the most devastating and soul-crushing experience of our lives. Not even years of anti-abortion advocacy could have prepared us for that moment.”

Bukovinac said they found four more late-term aborted babies with “a range of injuries, including a fully intact girl we named Harriet, who had one eye open and an incision in the back of her neck, her brain suctioned out and her skull crushed.”

“110 were buried by a priest in an undisclosed location within a private cemetery. 5 of them are now in the custody of the authorities at the request of Terrisa and Lauren,” the group wrote.

(Warning: disturbing and graphic images)

A priest has since done a funeral mass for unbaptized children for all 115 babies. 110 were buried by a priest in an undisclosed location within a private cemetery. 5 of them are now in the custody of the authorities at the request of Terrisa and Lauren. pic.twitter.com/6o9DFgE8Vv — PAAU (@PAAUNOW) April 6, 2022

Live Action News, the publishing arm of the pro-life group Live Action, interviewed neonatal specialists and even a former abortionist, asking them to weigh in on how the five late-term aborted babies died. The experts said there is a great possibility several of them could have been aborted in violation of the Partial Birth Abortion Act as well as the Born Alive Infants Protection Act.

“The discovery of these bodies is horrific and disturbing evidence of the infanticide that may be occurring in this clinic within our nations’ capital, and indicative of the violence happening in abortion facilities nationwide,” Live Action founder Lila Rose said.

On April 5, more than 20 members of Congress sent a letter sent a letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office, as well as the D.C. metro police, demanding an autopsy and a full investigation into the deaths of the five babies Since then, Rose said Bowser’s office is being “inundated with thousands of calls an emails.” According to media reports, Bowser has been silent on all fronts — though she continues to bring in endorsements from pro-abortion groups.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Twitter.