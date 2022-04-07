Left-wing pro-life activists allegedly discovered the remains of approximately 115 aborted babies, five of whom they say might have been partially aborted or killed after birth in violation of federal law.

Founder and executive director of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), Terrisa Bukovinac, and the group’s director of activism, Lauren Handy, said they recovered the infants from Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services outside of the Washington Surgi Clinic on March 25. In a Tuesday press conference, Bukovinac said the pair went to the clinic to “to engage in anti-abortion advocacy” when they saw a truck labeled “Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services” parked outside.

She continued:

We approached the driver who was about to load two large boxes with biohazard symbols onto his truck. We asked him if he knew what was in the boxes and, after he said no, we told him: dead babies. The driver was visibly shaken.

Curtis Bay Medical Waste is now denying that the box of fetal reminds was ever given to PAAU activists despite the fact that their company branding is all over the truck, and box. pic.twitter.com/FPsSDb9L57 — PAAU (@PAAUNOW) April 6, 2022

Bukovinac said the driver asked what the women would do with a box if they took one.

“Lauren said we will give them a proper burial and a funeral,” Bukovinac said. “The driver thought for a second and said, ‘Okay,’ and gestured towards the box. Lauren immediately grabbed the box off of the dolly and we brought it back to her apartment.”

(Caution: disturbing and graphic content)

Terrisa asked if he would get in trouble if they took one and he asked what they would do with it. Lauren promised they would give them a funeral and a burial. He then gestured to the box and said ok. Lauren grabbed one box and they immediately took it back to her apartment. pic.twitter.com/Df9T68qzAv — PAAU (@PAAUNOW) April 6, 2022

When the women opened the box and the red plastic bag inside, they “proceeded to unpack the remains of 110 mostly first-trimester aborted children.”

“At the bottom of the box was a clear plastic bag with five more containers. One much bigger than the remaining four. Lauren reached into the largest bucket and removed the remains of a beautiful, intact and nearly full-term baby boy we named Christopher X,” Bukovinac continued. “I think I can speak for both Lauren and I when I say this was the most devastating and soul-crushing experience of our lives. Not even years of anti-abortion advocacy could have prepared us for that moment.”

Bukovinac said they found four more late-term aborted babies with “a range of injuries, including a fully intact girl we named Harriet, who had one eye open and an incision in the back of her neck, her brain suctioned out and her skull crushed.”

PAAU said another child was found intact still contained in its amniotic sac.

“A feticide is generally used during abortion procedures after 20 weeks’ gestation, to cause an unborn baby a heart attack, which helps prevent a live birth and the excruciating pain of total dismemberment,” she said. “But in 2013, Live Action captured undercover footage of abortionist Cesare Santangelo … admitting that he does not use feticide.”

Cesare Santangelo has been under investigation by @LiveAction for years. We have documented him on undercover camera, admitting to our pregnant investigator, that he would *NOT* help a born-alive infant in his clinic. In other words, he would leave them to die. RT! pic.twitter.com/zZJ86hlKap — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) April 5, 2022

“Because of this admission, and the advanced gestational ages of these babies and their intact condition, the likelihood that some were born alive is undeniable,” she continued. “Additionally, the injuries sustained by Harriet strongly imply she was the victim of a partial birth abortion.”

Live Action, another pro-life organization, went to Handy’s home and took photographs of the unborn children at PAAU’s request, according to the Daily Wire. Live Action News, the publishing arm of the organization, showed those pictures to neonatal experts, including former abortionist, and asked them to consult on the nature of the five babies’ deaths.

Physician experts told Live Action News, upon reviewing photographs of the aborted babies, that they “appear to have been viable human beings, raising questions about potential legal and serious ethical violations by the abortion clinic.”

“I can say with confidence that these babies died at an age when they were viable, premature people” Neonatal specialist Dr. Robin Pierucci told the publication last Friday, adding that she cares for “little ones this age and size” at the NICU where she works.

The pro-life news source noted that while D.C. does not have a ban on late-term abortions, federal laws forbids medical professionals from performing certain kinds of abortions or denying life-saving care for babies born alive after “botched procedures.” PAAU says it believes the late gestational ages, as well as their apparent sustained injuries, potentially show violations of the Partial Birth Abortion Act as well as the Born Alive Infants Protection Act.

Handy, who described herself as a devout Catholic who supports economic left policies and creating a culture of life,” gave a tearful account of what she said she saw, saying the abortion industry uses fear to profit off of women.

“The abortion industry, which is the overlapping interests of state and business, uses fear, isolation, and violence to make profit off of people who are pregnant, families, and in particular low income women facing crisis and unwanted pregnancies,” Handy said. “Uplifting and showing the five children does not pit us against their parents. I am deeply heartbroken for these families. Their exploitation from Washington Surgi-Clinic, and then their children being used for profit by Curtis Bay, shows how deeply flawed our communities are structured.”

Bukovinac said they held a funeral Mass at Handy’s apartment and named all 115 babies, before the 110 smaller babies were buried at an undisclosed location.

(Caution: disturbing and graphic images)

A priest has since done a funeral mass for unbaptized children for all 115 babies. 110 were buried by a priest in an undisclosed location within a private cemetery. 5 of them are now in the custody of the authorities at the request of Terrisa and Lauren. pic.twitter.com/6o9DFgE8Vv — PAAU (@PAAUNOW) April 6, 2022

According to early media reports, the Metropolitan Police Department went to a home on the 400 block of 6th Street SE to investigate a tip about “potential bio-hazard material” before the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ultimately collected the children’s remains. PAAU says it alerted the D.C. Homicide Unit of the five larger babies, wanted to turn over their remains, and requested an investigation into their deaths.

“Arrangements were made for the babies to be picked up that evening. But police didn’t arrive until the afternoon of the 30th, just hours after Lauren was taken into custody by the FBI in connection with a rescue two years prior,” Bukovinac said.

Live Action founder Lila Rose alleged that Handy and eight other PAAU members are “being persecuted by the DOJ” for their “non-violent, civil disobedience activism at abortion facilities.” According to the far-left New York Times, Handy is one of several PAAU group members who is facing charges for “directing eight other people who used their bodies, furniture, chains and ropes” to block the doors of the Washington Surgi-Clinic on October 22, 2020.

“When you do that, bad stuff can happen to you sometimes. Two years ago, I was filing a peaceful pro-life activity at the Washington Surgi Center, alright. And then we didn’t hear anything for two years,” PAAU member and Director of getseriouschurch.com Jonathan Darnell said at the Tuesday press conference.

“And then last Wednesday morning at the crack of dawn, an FBI swat team busted down our door, handcuffed myself and all my housemates, arrested me and held me in custody for nine hours. I never saw a warrant,” he alleged. Contrary to pro-life activists’ findings, executive assistant chief of police Ashan M. Benedict in a news conference last Thursday, said the babies “were aborted in accordance with D.C. law, so we are not investigating this incident along those lines.”

“There doesn’t seem to be anything criminal in nature right now about that, except for how they got into this house,” Benedict said. “So we’ll continue to look at that.”

However, news of PAAU’s horrific discovery made its way to Congress. On April 5, more than 20 members of Congress sent a letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s (D) office, as well as the D.C. metro police, demanding an autopsy and a full investigation into the deaths of the five babies who were allegedly aborted by Dr. Cesare Santangelo at the Washington Surgi Center.

“These five children, like all children, have inherent value and deserved better than abortion – they deserved life. But at a minimum, they deserve to have their deaths investigated to ensure that no D.C. or federal laws were broke,” according to the letter, which was obtained exclusively by the Daily Wire.

Since then, Rose said Bowser’s office has been “inundated with thousands of calls an email,” and a protest was held outside of her office on Thursday. Bowser has been silent on all fronts — though she continues to bring in endorsements from pro-abortion groups, according to media reports. Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services has repeatedly denied that any of their boxes were taken and that they dispose of fetal remains, the Daily Wire reported. The Washington Surgi Center, where Dr. Cesare Santangelo is reportedly the sole abortionist, also did not respond to requests for comment.

“We are demanding that the D.C. police conduct a full investigation into the deaths of these babies, including thorough autopsies,” Bukovinac stated. “We demand that the U.S. Department of Justice prosecute Santangelo for violations of the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act and the Partial Birth Abortion act. And we’re demanding it now.”

“And in an effort to keep our promise to the Curtis Bay whistleblower, we demand a proper burial for the remaining five children post-autopsy,” she continued. “Pro-life Americans will not stay silent in the face of such aggressive and barbaric violence, and we will diligently work until the American abortion industrial complex is fully disarmed and dismantled.”

