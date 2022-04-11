Disgraced Former CIA Chief John Brennan Joins ‘Secretive’ Firm Staffing Biden White House

John O. Brennan, the former CIA director whose security clearance was revoked by President Donald Trump, has joined the WestExec Advisors, a “secretive consulting firm” whose alumni hold posts throughout President Joe Biden’s administration.

The firm, described as “Biden’s Cabinet in waiting” by Politico after the 2020 presidential election, employed Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and many others. Politico noted: “WestExec is loaded with other former top Democratic national security and foreign policy officials who raised money for the Biden campaign, have joined his transition team, or have served as unofficial advisers.”

In a press statement Monday, WestExec announced: “John O. Brennan has joined the firm’s distinguished and growing team as Principal. As Principal at WestExec, he will advise on strategy and geopolitical risk, and help clients capitalize on key business opportunities and navigate the world’s most pressing challenges.” He is described as an “exceptional public servant.”

Brennan, who voted for a communist presidential candidate in 1976, is one of the originators of the “Russia collusion” hoax, launching an investigation into the Trump campaign in July 2016. CIA documents released by the Trump administration in 2020 suggested Brennan had briefed then-President Barack Obama about an apparent plot by Hillary Clinton’s campaign to tie Trump to Russian hacking. (The plot was allegedly suggested by Jake Sullivan, now Biden’s National Security Advisor.)

Throughout the Trump presidency, Brennan expressed outrage at the new administration, calling Trump’s press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in 2018 “nothing short of treasonous” after Trump publicly doubted the U.S. intelligence committee’s conclusion that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election. He also demanded that Trump be impeached. Trump revoked his security clearance — citing, among other things, the CIA’s past spying on Democratic staffers.

In October 2020, Brennan joined a group of 50 former intelligence officials who wrote an open letter declaring that the Hunter Biden laptop was likely Russian disinformation, though they admitted they had no evidence to prove that it was.

The laptop, which tied then-candidate Biden to his son’s overseas business dealings, has since been acknowledged as real by the New York Times, the Washington Post, and CNN. Brennan has never apologized for misleading the American electorate.

