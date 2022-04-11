President Joe Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens continues to escalate her defense of her family and nephew Hunter Biden’s questionable foreign business deals.

Biden’s sister is currently on a media tour promoting her new memoir, Growing Up Biden, but did not have any patience for questions about Hunter Biden’s business dealings that are currently under federal investigation.

“Is Hunter a problem for the family in your opinion?” asked CBS host Gayle King in an interview aired on Sunday.

“No,” Owens replied, pivoting to scold former President Donald Trump and his supporters’ attempts to “attack my brother’s child” to hurt Biden politically.

When King asked Owens if there was a “there, there” in the growing questions and investigations surrounding the family’s foreign business deals, she replied, “There hasn’t been a there, there since it was mentioned in 2019 or whenever it first was.”

Questions about Hunter Biden’s role in joining Ukrainian gas firm Burisma began in 2014, when he first took the role, even as his father led the administration’s response to Ukraine under then-President Barack Obama.

Biden continues to maintain that he never discussed foreign business deals with his son or brother, despite several instances of personally meeting Hunter’s business associates.

The New York Times, the Washington Post, and even CNN recently featured the ongoing federal investigation into Biden’s family and his foreign business deals.

The Biden family has also made $31 million from financiers in China with direct ties to Chinese intelligence, as detailed by Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer.

When questioned about Hunter Biden, Biden’s sister repeatedly pivoted to Hunter’s struggles with drugs.

When USA Today’s Susan Page asked if Hunter bore some responsibility for the controversies around his business dealings, she replied “No.”

“Hunter walked through hell,” she continued. “He didn’t wake up and say, ‘Aunt Val, I think I’m going to be an addict.’ And, thank God, he has walked out, and he’s whole and he’s healthy.”

In her interview with Gayle King, Owens pointed to Hunter Biden’s memoir on his struggle with drug addiction.

“Hunter has written in exquisite detail about his struggle with addiction, his walk through hell. And I’m so grateful that he’s been able to walk out of hell,” she said.

Page wrote that Owens “dismissed out of hand” the idea that the investigations into Hunter and her brother James would hurt the family.

“You never say the worst is over, but whatever comes, we can handle it as a family,” she said.

She criticized Trump for pushing the story and attacking her brother.

“Trump and his right-wing followers have continued to do whatever they can to discredit the family and, therefore, bring Joe down,” she said.