Vulnerable Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on Monday released a public relations video at the southern border, ignoring President Biden’s “catch and release” policy.

The term “catch and release” refers to the administration’s policy of releasing migrants throughout the nation while they await a court hearing rather than detaining them, as required by law..

Hassan ignored any mention of that in her video. Instead, she did mention the need for “physical barriers” to be erected in some places at the border, along with beefing up technology and personnel.

“Our frontline personnel need significant, additional numbers, people, on the ground at the border. They need more technology. They need access roads and, in some places, they need physical barriers,” Hassan said.

“The administration really needs to step up here, develop a plan and get more resources to the southern border,” she added.

I just spent two days at our southern border, and it’s clear we need to make more investments in personnel, technology, and physical infrastructure to secure our border. WATCH ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3NCjPMrOzx — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) April 11, 2022

According to Eric Michael Garcia, an Independent reporter, Hassan’s visit to the border is “not really surprising” in an election year.

“New Hampshire is overwhelmingly white and she has always been virulently anti-immigrant and refugee back to her time as governor,” he said.

Hassan is up for reelection in November and is in a fight to keep her seat against three potential Republican candidates. Her reelection campaign seems to be causing Hassan to vote differently than fellow Senator from New Hampshire, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

For instance, Shaheen voted in February to allow migrants to collect coronavirus stimulus checks. Hassan and the seven other Democrat Senators joined Republicans in voting no.

Republicans will decide who they wish to challenge Hassan on September 13.