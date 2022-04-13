“They’re white, you’re not. They’re doing that to each other? What do they think they’re going to do to you?” he said. “It’s just a matter of time before these white motherfuckers say, ‘Hey listen, enough is enough, these n*****s gotta go.’ What’re you going to do? You gonna fight. And guess what? You gonna die.” In another video posted on April 11, James ranted about how he “wanted to kill people.” “I’ve been through a lot of shit, where I can say I wanted to kill people,” he said. “I wanted to watch them die right in front of my fucking face immediately. But I thought about the fact, ‘Hey, I don’t want to go to no fucking prison. Fuck that! I’m not going to no fucking prison. I’m just not.” In another video posted on March 27, James ranted against homeless people in New York City’s subway system and criticized Mayor Eric Adams.

“Eric Adams, Eric Adams, what the fuck, what are you doing, brother? What’s happening with this homeless situation? I got on the E train, every fucking car … every car I went to was loaded with homeless people,” he said.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the department did not consider James’ comments as threats against Adams.

“We’re not calling them threats. He made some concerning posts, or someone made some concerning posts,” she said. “They were general topics of concern. Complaints about homelessness, complaints about New York.”

Another video from February 20 featured James talking about dealing with mental health outreach workers through the 1970s and 1990s, referring to them as “homosexual predators.”

“So as you listen to the mayor talking about how they want to bring in health workers, they want to help the homeless … there’s no help. It’s going to fail! Because all these motherfuckers are predators. They’re homosexual predators trying to turn everybody out,” he said.