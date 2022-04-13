Poll: Biden Approval Among Jewish Voters Drops from 80% to 63%

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped significantly among Jewish American voters, though he still retains high support from a majority of the Jewish electorate, which remains one of the Democratic Party’s most loyal constituencies.

Ron Kampeas of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) reported on Wednesday on the poll, which included 800 registered Jewish voters and had a 3.5% margin of error:

The good news for Joe Biden is that a majority of U.S. Jews approve of the job he is doing. The bad news is that the number in a new poll, 63%, is a sharp double-digit drop from where he was last year. A poll released Wednesday by the Jewish Electorate Institute, a group led by prominent Jewish Democrats, showed Biden’s approval rating down from 80% in a poll by the same organization last July. His disapproval rating this year is at 37%, up from 20 percent last July. Both polls were carried out by GBAO Strategies. The Jewish Electorate Institute put a positive spin on the numbers. “Jewish Americans continue to support President Biden and the Democratic Party at levels higher than the general American voting population, a trend that appears on track to continue in this year’s midterm elections and in the future,” said the group’s chairman, Martin Frost, a former Jewish Democratic congressman from Texas.

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), which represents the roughly 25% to 30% of Jews who vote for the GOP, issued a statement hailing the “dramatic” drop in Biden’s numbers.

RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks said:

President Biden’s numbers are down everywhere because his presidency is a resounding failure. From Afghanistan to Iran to China, Biden’s foreign policy has been simply awful. At home, the historically high inflation rate, rising crime, the destruction of America’s domestic energy capabilities, and the botched response to the Covid pandemic have badly hurt American families. The Biden presidency has been a disaster for this country, and thoughtful Jewish voters are coming to realize that. … These results are especially striking considering that the questions and question order in JEI’s poll are skewed to produce pro-Democrat results. When a reliably Democratic outfit publishes a poll showing such an embarrassing drop in Jewish support for Democrats, you can just imagine what an unbiased poll of the Jewish community would show. This poll reinforces the ongoing trend of Jewish voters abandoning the Democrats and moving toward the GOP. We saw this very strongly in the Jewish vote for President Donald Trump in 2020, when, according to network exit polls, Trump won 30.5% of the Jewish vote nationally and an historic 42% of the Jewish vote in Florida, a key battleground state. We expect this trend to continue in the midterms, in the 2024 presidential election, and beyond.

Support for President Biden has plummeted among the electorate as a whole, reaching a mere 33% approval in a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.