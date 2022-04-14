Poll: Biden’s Ending Title 42 at Border Enormously Unpopular with Voters

Fewer than 3-in-10 American registered voters say they support President Joe Biden’s plans to end the Title 42 public health authority at the United States-Mexico border, a new poll finds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced this month that the Biden administration would end Title 42 on May 23. The authority has allowed federal immigration officials over the last two years to quickly return illegal aliens to their native countries after arriving at the border.

Without Title 42, Biden officials admit that they expect up to half a million border crossers and illegal aliens — the equivalent of Atlanta, Georgia’s, resident population — to arrive at the border every month.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) recently told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that he expects 30,000 border crossers and illegal aliens every day at the border.

The poll, conducted by Scott Rasmussen for America First Policy Initiative, shows that voters overwhelmingly oppose Biden’s ending Title 42. Just 29 percent said they support the decision.

Meanwhile, 65 percent of voters call Title 42 an “appropriate” public health measure that also serves as a border control to effectively stem waves of illegal immigration. Even more, 71 percent, said they favor sending the U.S. Armed Forces to the border and 70 percent said states should have the right to intervene when the federal government fails to stop illegal immigration.

Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has shaped plans for when Title 42 ends. Breitbart News exclusively reported and published the agency’s “Southwest Border Mass Irregular Migration Contingency Plan.”

The plan details “broadscale release mechanisms” that transform the border into a mere checkpoint for foreign nationals arriving every day.

Under the plan, Biden seeks to limit the use of removals and deportations for border crossers and illegal aliens and instead shift to mechanisms like parole, Notices to Appear (NTAs), and Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program — all of which result in border crossers and illegal aliens being briefly detained before getting transported, with the help of taxpayer-funded non-governmental organizations (NGOs), to American communities.

The poll surveyed 1,200 registered voters from April 7 to April 9. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percent.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.