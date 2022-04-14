Poll: Rising Prices Will Drive Majority of Republican Women to Vote

A recent poll found that 52 percent of Republican women said that the rising prices of everyday goods make them much more likely to get out and vote in the midterm.

The poll that was conducted for All In Together, a nonprofit women’s organization, revealed that a majority of women (54 percent) as a whole are more likely to go out and vote in this year’s election because of the rising prices. Republican women are “super-charged” on the issue.

Thus, acknowledging that the Democrats’ failed policies and lack of successful economic policies to help curb inflation make women want to be more vocal at the polls.

In fact, this past Tuesday, the data from the Department of Labor showed the consumer price index rose 8.5 percent in March when compared to a year ago. It also showed that the overall food prices rose 8.8 percent compared to a year ago, meaning everyday food ideas rose while even the price of a kitchen table went up an eye-popping 16.8 percent compared to a year ago.

Here are some of the most striking moves in food prices:

Ground beef: up 13.8 percent

Steaks: up 16.4 percent

Bacon: up 18.2 percent

Pork chops: up 13.8 percent

Chicken: up 13.4 percent

Fresh fish: up 11.3 percent

Fresh whole milk: up 14.5 percent

Coffee: up 11.2 percent

Fresh fruit: up 10.1 percent

Lettuce: up 12.0 percent

Salad dressing: up 13.9 percent

Soups: up 10.3 percent

Baby food: up 10.8 percent

Breakfast cereal: up 9.2 percent

Bread: up 7.1 percent

Biscuits and muffins: up 10.8 percent

Lunch meats: up 12.7 percent

But food was not the only problem for American families. Americans saw a substantial rise in energy bills as inflation soared. The overall energy price rose 32 percent compared to a year ago and rose 11.4 percent from February to March of this year alone.

Since last March, oil has gone up an astonishing 70.1 percent, up 22.3 percent from February alone. Motor fuel is also up 48.2 percent just in the last 12 months, 19.8 percent from just February.

The survey was conducted from March 29 to 31 by Emerson College Polling and advised by Lake Research Partners for the nonprofit women’s organization All In Together.

There were 1,000 registered voters who participated, having no indication of the percentage of women. The poll saw a margin of error of plus or minus three percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.