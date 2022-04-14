Russia sanctioned 398 members of Congress on Wednesday, including Trump-endorsed Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), who is running to fill retiring Sen. Richard Burr’s (R) seat in the U.S. Senate.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s “retaliatory personal sanctions” contradict claims from Budd’s competition for the Republican nomination, establishment-backed former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R), who released a political attack advertisement on March 8 accusing Budd of being “friendly toward Russia.”

McCrory combined clips from two Budd interviews — a February 26, 2022, Fox News interview and a February 28 interview with a CBS affiliate in Raleigh — of him discussing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The advertisement spliced several of Budd’s statements together that make him appear supportive of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the video, McCrory accuses Budd of being “friendly toward Russia” and calling Putin “very intelligent,” before saying that he would never “compliment our enemies”:

So-called “fact checkers” quickly descended to address McCrory’s claims, though in a surprising twist, fact-checkers ended up labeling McCrory’s claims as “Mostly False.” PolitiFact said McCrory “cherry picked Budd’s comments” and “overlooked the numerous times Budd condemned Putin for his actions in Ukraine” The fact check continues:

McCrory’s ad implied that Budd was forgiving Putin’s actions or attempting to absolve him from blame. However, a review of the full context of Budd’s interviews shows that he also attempted to explain Putin’s motivations, but didn’t endorse or forgive them. Budd said Putin has ‘strategic reasons’ for his actions, but he also called Putin ‘evil,’ ‘erratic,’ and a ‘thug.’ He said he supports Ukraine and he advocated stronger action against Putin.

Budd released a statement via Twitter in response to Russia’s sanctions, calling it a “badge of honor.”

Just learned that I was sanctioned by the Russian government. I take it as a badge of honor. International thugs like Vladimir Putin will never intimidate me or the United States of America. — Congressman Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) April 14, 2022

“I just learned that I was sanctioned by the Russia government. I take it as a badge of honor. International thugs like Vladimir Putin will never intimidate me or the United States of America,” the congressman wrote.

The Senate hopeful also released a statement stating that he “proudly” supports “crippling economic sanctions” against Russia.