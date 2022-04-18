President Joe Biden’s administration released more than 80,000 border crossers into the United States in the month of March, a foreign population that exceeds the population of the president’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed the totals in a court filing last week. Of the more than 221,000 foreign nationals apprehended at the United States-Mexico border in March, about 80,116 were released into the U.S. interior via parole or other means.

Put another way, for every 11 border crossers apprehended by federal immigration officials, about four are released into the United States interior.

Those more than 221,000 apprehensions indicate that Biden has smashed through his prior record, set in July 2021 when more than 213,000 foreign nationals were apprehended, and has now set the highest monthly illegal immigration record in DHS history.

Biden’s expanded use of its Catch and Release network — where border crossers, illegal aliens, and Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) are briefly detained before being loaded onto buses and flights bound for American communities — is evident in the latest figures.

Of the more than 80,000 border crossers released in March, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency released nearly 66,000, while the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency released more than 14,300.

In total, Biden’s DHS released more border crossers into the United States interior than residents who make up his hometown of Scranton, where about 75,500 Americans live.

The last month for which available release data were published showed that Biden’s DHS was releasing two border crossers for every five apprehended at the southern border. In January, when nearly 154,000 foreign nationals were apprehended, Biden’s DHS released more than 62,500 into the U.S. interior.

