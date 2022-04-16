President Joe Biden has revamped his administration’s near-midnight flights filled with border crossers to American communities, a new report details.

Footage obtained by the New York Post shows border crossers, many of whom are presumably Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs), being flown from El Paso International Airport in Texas to Westchester County Airport near White Plains, New York, at almost 9:30 p.m. this week.

After unloading from the plane, the border crossers were put onto buses that headed for American communities in the Northeast in Connecticut, upstate New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official who spoke anonymously to the Post said the secretive flights filled with border crossers to American communities have “never stopped” since Biden took office in January 2021.

In a separate instance, Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino posted footage of buses carrying border crossers taking off from the airport, headed for northeastern American communities.

Secret Biden flights from southern border are back at Westchester County Airport. iAero 737 from El Paso landed Saturday at 9:43pm. 2 buses went south and one went to Somers in northern Westchester. When will US govt answer my Feb 1 letter? Public has a right to know. pic.twitter.com/AXUPz0tubo — Rob Astorino (@RobAstorino) April 10, 2022

As Breitbart News has reported for months, Biden’s flights of border crossers cost American taxpayers at least $340 million in the first nine months of his presidency. The flights are all part of the administration’s expansive Catch and Release policy.

The Transportation Security Agency (TSA) revealed that border crossers are being allowed to bypass standard photo ID requirements in order to board commercial domestic flights. Instead, border crossers are allowed to use arrest warrants and federal custody booking records to board flights.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reports that from January 2021 to February 2022, Biden has released over 756,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities — more than the population of Boston, Massachusetts.

That total does not include the half a million illegal aliens who successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border in 2021, or the nearly 123,000 UACs who were resettled in the United States by the federal government in Fiscal Year 2021.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.