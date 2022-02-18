President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released more than 62,500 border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States interior in January, court records reveal.

The figure, exclusively reported by Bill Melugin at Fox News, unveiled the extent to which the Biden administration is releasing and transporting border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

According to the court records, DHS released 62,573 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior in January, alone — a foreign population more than twice the size of Princeton, New Jersey; nearly twice the size of Lexington, Massachusetts; and more than six times the size of Jackson, Wyoming.

The figure includes nearly 47,000 border crossers released by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency and the more than 16,300 border crossers released by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in that month.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the cost to American taxpayers for Biden’s expansive Catch and Release operation is upwards of $6.6 billion annually.

The last figure disclosed by the Biden administration revealed that from January 2021 to August 2021, more than 530,000 border crossers and illegal aliens had been released into the U.S. interior — a foreign population nearly the size of Tucson, Arizona.

In January, newly released U.S.-Mexico border figures show that Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 154,000 border crossers. It is estimated that thousands more successfully crossed the border, undetected by agents.

