Former President Donald Trump attacked Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) on Monday ahead of his proposed endorsement in the U.S. Senate race.

Chief among the former president’s list of grievances with Brnovich was the attorney general’s hands-off approach when dealing with voter fraud during the 2020 election.

“Attorney General Brnovich of Arizona was given massive information on the fraud and so-called ‘irregularities’ that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump began. “Many people said that he would do nothing about it because that just seems to be the way he is.”

Trump asserted his faith in Brnovich dissipated after his recent report pertaining to 2020 voter fraud, which the president says did not go far enough.

“He did a report, and he recites some of the many horrible things that happened in that very dark period of American history but, rather than go after the people that committed these election crimes, it looks like he is just going to ‘kick the can down the road’ and stay in that middle path of non-controversy. He wants to be politically correct,” argued Trump.

The former president then listed the many tragic consequences of a Joe Biden presidency, from rising inflation to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“Because of this election, the USA is ‘going to hell’ with Inflation, Russia attacking Ukraine, the loss of Energy Independence, 5-dollar gasoline, a wide-open Border and, of course, the incompetence with which our pull-out from Afghanistan was handled. With an honest election, none of these things would have been a problem, they were all self-inflicted wounds,” he said.

Trump said he would soon endorse a candidate in the crowded Arizona U.S. Senate race to take on the increasingly unpopular Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). A recent poll in March showed that “39 percent of the 753 Arizona registered voters who took the poll would rather have a generic Republican as their next senator instead of reelecting Kelly, which was determined by their answers to whom they would vote for if the election were ‘held today,'” Breitbart News reported.

In the Arizona governor’s race, the former president endorsed former Phoenix Fox 10 news anchor Kari Lake, describing her as a “fantastic person” dedicated to the truth.