The Biden administration is openly promoting “gender-affirming” health care, particularly for young people, deeming hormone therapy for teens, as well as gender affirming surgeries on adolescents on a “case-by-case” basis, to be a standard.

The Biden administration’s Office of Population Affairs, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has guidance posted focusing specifically on “Gender-Affirming Care and Young People.”

Gender-affirming care, which it claims is a “supportive form of healthcare,” is “crucial to overall health and well-being” of transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents,” according to the guidance.

“A safe and affirming healthcare environment is critical in fostering better outcomes for transgender, nonbinary, and other gender expansive children and adolescents,” the guidance states, citing the Trevor Project’s 2021 “National Survey on LGBT Youth Mental Health,” which found that 52 percent of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year. However, the guidance glosses over the issue, seemingly suggesting that gender-affirming care alone will help decrease the alarming figure rather than looking at other options outside of radically transforming a child’s body, such as focusing on the mental health aspect of those struggling with the mental illness known as gender dysmorphia:

“Presence of affirming support networks is critical for facilitating and arranging gender affirming care for children and adolescents,” the guidance states, asserting that “lack of such support can result in rejection, depression and suicide, homelessness, and other negative outcomes.”

The second page of the guidance lists four different categories of “affirming care.” The first is “Social Affirmation,” which it says should be used at “any age or stage.” That includes adopting “gender-affirming hairstyles, clothing, name, gender pronouns, and restrooms and other facilities.”

The next is “Puberty Blockers,” and the third category is “Hormone Therapy,” which the guidance says should be used in “early adolescence onward.” And finally, the guidance lists “Gender-Affirming Surgeries,” which it says should be used “typically” in adulthood or on a “case-by-case” basis in adolescence.

The guidance comes as no surprise, as the Biden administration has made it clear that it is “committed” to woke advancement of the radical LGBT agenda, even with children. Biden’s deputies, for example, are urging state child welfare agencies to place foster children who declare an LGBT identity with a family who will “affirm” their claims.

President Biden even criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) after the Republican governor ordered state agencies to investigate instances of “sex changes” performed on children, as such procedures constitute child abuse in the Lone Star State.

In a March 31 video message, the president offered advice to parents, urging them to affirm their child’s identity, deeming it “one of the most powerful things you can do to keep them safe and healthy.”

