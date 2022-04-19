Nine Senate Democrats Blast Biden’s Move to Axe Title 42

Nine Senate Democrats and many Democrat Senate candidates have pushed back against President Joe Biden’s move to rescind Title 42, a public health authority that allows the federal government to deport illegal aliens and border crossers.
Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), the chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), criticized Biden’s move to rescind Title 42. Peters is also the chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which covers border issues.
“Unless we have a well-thought-out plan, I think it is something that should be revisited and perhaps delayed. I’m going to defer judgment on that until I give the administration the opportunity to fully articulate what that plan is. But I share … concerns of some of my colleagues,” Peters said on Monday.
Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) have criticized the decision to rescind Title 42 and are up for reelection this year.
“In the region where I’m from, we’re seeing infections rise. I think Philadelphia, for example, just returned to a mask mandate. So my hope is that that will be reconsidered appropriately,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), a close ally of Biden’s, said on Sunday.
Despite the growing Senate Democrat opposition to rescinding Title 42, many Democrat leaders have demanded an end to Title 42. These include Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Democrat Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Robert Menendez (D-NJ), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
Democrat Senate candidates have also railed against the move to end Title 42.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) said, “We should not end Title 42 until we have a detailed plan in place. And look, we don’t only need a long-term and detailed plan here for ending Title 42, but we still need to fix our broken immigration system as a whole.”
“We must have an understanding of a comprehensive plan that will deal with an influx of asylum seekers before any changes to Title 42 are made,” Alex Lasry, a primary opponent of Godlewski, said.
