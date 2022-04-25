Poll: Donald Trump Bests Joe Biden on Key Issues Plaguing the Country

Americans believe former President Donald Trump did a better job handing key issues plaguing the country than President Joe Biden, an April Harvard-Harris survey found.

The survey found Biden struggling to garner a positive approval rating, as 54 percent disapprove of his job performance and 58 percent believe the country is on the wrong track.

Respondents were asked to choose three of the most important issues facing the country, and price increases/inflation (33 percent), economy and jobs (28 percent), and immigration (22 percent) topped the list.

The survey then listed a variety of issues and found Trump earning higher approval ratings than Biden on a range of these key issues.

Just 38 percent, for instance, approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, down from the 61 percent who approved in March 2021. In January 2021, the last month of Trump’s presidency, 56 percent approved of his handling of the economy — 18 percent more than Biden’s current approval.

This trend continues for other key issues as well:

Stimulating Jobs

Trump January 2021: 58 percent approve

Biden April 2022: 46 percent approve

Fighting Terrorism

Trump January 2021: 55 percent approve

Biden April 2022: 43 percent approve

Immigration

Trump January 2021: 52 percent approve

Biden April 2022: 38 percent approve

Foreign Affairs:

Trump January 2021: 52 percent approve

Biden April 2022: 41 percent approve

Administering the Government

Trump January 2021: 49 percent approve

Biden April 2022: 44 percent approve

The only issue Biden scored higher on was reacting to the Chinese coronavirus, earning 52 percent to Trump’s 47 percent.

The survey also found that just 39 percent approve of Biden’s handling of violence and crime in the country, and 35 percent approve of his handling of inflation.

The survey, taken April 20-21, 2022, among 1,966 register voters, also found Trump besting Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, 45 percent to 43 percent: