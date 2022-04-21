Poll: Trump Leads Biden in 2024 Presidential Matchup

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, a Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey released Thursday found.

The survey found Biden with a souring approval rating across the board, as 47 percent disapprove and 38 percent approve.

What is more, the survey, taken among 1,500 eligible U.S. voters, found Trump besting Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, 43 percent to Biden’s 41 percent. While a majority of 2020 Biden voters and a majority of 2020 Trump voters made it clear they will continue to support their past candidate, 31 percent of those who did not vote in the 2020 presidential election said they would support Trump in 2024, compared to 12 percent who said the same of Biden:

2024 Presidential Election Hypothetical Voting Intention (18 Apr): Donald Trump: 43% (–)

Joe Biden: 41% (+3)

Presidential Polling: Trump (R): 43%

Biden (D): 41% Trump (R): 45%

The survey also took a snapshot of a hypothetical race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, showing the former president leading by six percentage points — 45 percent to 39 percent.

Trump has yet to formally announce a 2024 run, but he has said on more than one occasion that he believes people will be “very, very happy” with his ultimate decision.

Biden is planning on running for reelection, reportedly telling former President Barack Obama that he will run again to defeat Trump:

“I believe he thinks he’s the only one who can beat Trump. I don’t think he thinks there’s anyone in the Democratic party who can beat Trump and that’s the biggest factor,” a source familiar with the Biden and Obama conversation said. “[Biden] wants to run and he’s clearly letting everyone know,” a second source added.

Notably, the survey found respondents overwhelmingly pointing to the economy as a top issue factoring into future elections.