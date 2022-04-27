Joe Biden’s Ethics Disclosure Omits $5.1 Million in Tax Filing

President Joe Biden’s ethics disclosure with the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) omits over $5.1 million reported to the IRS.

The OGE filing from 2017 to 2020 indicates Biden’s CelticCapri Corporation collected $8,065,464. But his tax returns filed to the IRS from 2017 to 2019 reveals he reported $13,245,535. It is unknown why Biden reported a difference of $5,180,071 to the IRS and not the OGE.

The discrepancy raises questions about where the nearly $5.2 million might have originated.

In April, Joe Biden claimed he doesn’t “think you should make money while you’re in office.”

However, emails from Hunter’s laptop appeared to show great sums of money were transferred to the Biden family via the scion’s shady overseas business.

The average American wage in 2019 was $51,916.27.

In 2013, the family secured over $1 billion in financing from the state-run Bank of China for private equity firm Hunter co-founded. The family also received millions of dollars in taxpayer loans for real estate development in the Caribbean, and benefitted from $1.5 billion in government contracts while Joe Biden was vice president.

After Biden left office, members of the family profited $4.8 million through 2017 and 2018 from its deal with a Chinese energy company, according to the Washington Post.

Polling shows 60 percent of voters believe Hunter sold “influence and access” to Joe Biden. The poll also found 67 percent believe Joe Biden should be impeached if he “secretly participated and facilitated” in the family’s business.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.