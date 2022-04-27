Poll: Most Voters Think America is More Divided Under Joe Biden

Two-thirds of likely voters believe America is “more divided” under President Joe Biden, despite his repeated promises to unify the country, a new Rasmussen Reports poll found.

A survey of 1,000 likely voters found that 66 percent of respondents believe America is “more divided than it was before the 2020 election,” which is higher than when Rasmussen asked voters the same question in October. Only 12 percent believe the country is more united since Biden took office, and 18 percent say it has “remained about the same.” The survey was conducted April 20-21, and the margin of error is ±3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

Nearly half of those polled — 49 percent — think Biden has done a poor job following through on his campaign promise to unite the country.

“Only 33 percent rate Biden as having done an excellent or good job of keeping his promise to unite America,” according to the poll report.

Voters are divided as to whether the upcoming congressional elections will help unite the country. Thirty-eight percent say Republicans winning a majority in Congress could help heal the nation, while 31 percent say the same of a Democrat victory. Twenty-seven percent say a win for either party would not make much of a difference.

A majority of both Republicans (79 percent) and Democrats and unaffiliated voters (60 percent) agree that America “is now more divided than it was before Biden’s election.”

“However, 59 percent of Democrats think Biden is doing an excellent or good job of uniting the country, an opinion shared by just 13 percent of Republicans and 25 percent of unaffiliated voters,” the survey found.

Broken down by racial category, 66 percent of white voters, 64 percent of black voters, and 69 percent of other minorities agree the country is more divided under Biden. Only 31 percent of whites, and 30 percent of other minorities give Biden kudos, while 50 percent of black voters say he is doing an “excellent or good job uniting the country.”