Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) issued a statement after the Senate rejected his joint resolution under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) that would have overturned the Biden administration’s 2021 Final Rule on the Title X Family Planning Program. The rule reversed the Trump administration’s 2019 ban on federal funding to the abortion industry, including Planned Parenthood.

“President Biden’s rule is an assault on the most sacred and fundamental human right, the right to life,” Rubio said. “It is disgraceful that Democrats voted to use tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to promote abortion instead of reinstating commonsense safeguards that protect life and ensure families have the resources they need to thrive. I will never stop advocating for the unborn.”

According to its 2020-2021 annual report, Planned Parenthood aborted 354,871 unborn babies in one year — or almost 3,000 a month at its clinics around the country.

Rubio spoke about his effort to save lives on the Senate floor before the Senate rejected his joint resolution, which was supported by 35 fellow Senators.

“President Trump put a stop to this back in 2019,” Rubio said. “He barred the federal government from providing these funds the funds through the Title X family planning program from going to entities that refer or provide abortions organizations such as the big business that was known as Planned Parenthood.”

“[This policy] didn’t cut one penny of it instead directed it to organizations that do not perform and do not promote the taking of innocent life,” Rubio said. “Last year, unfortunately, the Biden administration as was to be expected, pulled the plug on this vital protection and now we see taxpayer money flowing once again to these abortion providers and to their referrers. This has to stop.”

“By reversing this administration’s ruling, abortion clinics will once again be excluded from receiving this taxpayer money,” Rubio said, adding the government should work toward “saving lives instead of ending [lives].”

