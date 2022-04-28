Watch: Joe Biden Suffers a Brain Freeze over ‘Putin’s Kleptocracies’

President Joe Biden suffered another brain freeze on Thursday, stumbling over a phrase in a speech about Ukraine and Russia.

The president struggled to say the word “kleptocracies” as he spoke from his teleprompter about the “ill-begotten gains” of Russian oligarchs connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We’re going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes, and other ill-begotten gains of Putin’s kleptocrac-,k- k-, yeah, kleptocracy … the guys who are in the kleptocracies,” he concluded with a chuckle.

“But these are bad guys,” he added.

During his speech, Biden appeared to have something in his mouth as he rolled it around inside his cheek while he spoke.