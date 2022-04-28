Watch Live: President Biden Delivers Remarks on Russia/Ukraine Conflict

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the Russia/Ukraine conflict from the White House at 10:45 a.m Eastern.
The president is expected to ask congress for a new Ukrainian aid package that would deliver military, economic, and humanitarian funds until the end of the fiscal year through September 30.
Biden is also expected to propose legislation that would give the U.S. Government authority to levy further sanctions against Russian oligarchs, including seizing their assets.
