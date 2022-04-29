Nina Jankowicz, who is heading up the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board, supposedly aimed to combat what the Biden administration deems “misinformation” online, was part of a “wizard rock band” called “The Moaning Myrtles,” where they sang about dead child sex with Harry Potter and belted out a number calling boys in girls’ bathrooms “creepy.”

Both Jankowicz and Lauren Fairweather are listed as members of the band, where they belted out questionable lyrics detailing the erotic fantasies of the Hogwarts ghost Moaning Myrtle, singing about discovering the “mystery between” Harry Potter’s legs in “Prefects Are Hot.”

Another song contains lyrics that some members of the radical left could take issue with. The song “And Then I Died” details the events leading up to Moaning Myrtle’s death, as she ran to the bathroom to cry after a boy made fun of her glasses.

“So I started to bawl, and ran into a stall, and I heard a boy talking just outside of the door,” the song goes.

“Get out of my bathroom, you’re really creepy. You’re not a girl and you don’t belong here,” they sing to the boy allegedly in the girls’ bathroom. This could be seen as a political faux pas, as radical leftists tend to believe that gender is fluid, advocating for boys who believe they are girls to use the same restrooms, as well as participate in women’s sports.

Generally speaking, opinions outside of the groupthink narrative such as those who base such views on biology itself are “transphobic” in nature, according to many far-left activists.

LISTEN:

This is of particular interest in light of recent events, as she has willingly participated in the left’s language game, referring to pregnant women as “pregnant people,” thereby catering to the radical transgender mob — those who would most certainly be offended to hear that she described a male going into a female bathroom as “creepy.”

Online, pregnant people are not seen as worthy of rights, autonomy, or respect. "We are a means to an end—a home for a growing baby; a caring, anxious, overjoyed bank account to be advertised to and manipulated." TL;DR: I'm pregnant and the apps are bad.https://t.co/gCBUk1Ox4g — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) January 21, 2022

TL;DR: PREGNANCY IS A SOCIETAL ISSUE, NOT A WOMEN’S ISSUE. SOCIETY BENEFITS WHEN PREGNANT PEOPLE ARE TREATED BETTER AND EMPOWERED, NOT LIED TO AND MANIPULATED. — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) January 22, 2022

Second, my research on online abuse underscores not only how difficult it is to be a woman online, but how that difficulty is compounded when a person has intersectional identities: https://t.co/joz6EyX0vH The same is true for pregnancy apps and some medical care. — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) January 22, 2022