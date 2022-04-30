Exclusive Video: Democrat Dina Titus Says to ‘Grab Those Pink P*ssy Hats and Get Out in the Streets’

Radical Nevada Democrat Rep. Dina Titus encouraged Americans to “grab those pink pussy hats and get out there in the streets” at a campaign event with the Nevada National Organization for Women.

Titus — who has extreme views on born alive abortion survivors, killing unborn babies, and supporting taxpayer-funded abortion — can be seen in a video obtained exclusively by Breitbart News making these remarks toward the end of a town hall event with Nevada NOW, a left-wing lobbying group that claims to work on a “range of women’s rights issues.”

Titus also tweeted about the event, saying it was “great” to join the organization for their town hall with Reps. Susie Lee (D-NV) and Steven Horsford (D-NV).

“In Congress, I will continue to strengthen protections on women’s rights and promote opportunities for all women in Southern Nevada,” she said.

The “Pussyhat” to which Titus refers is one typically worn by left-wing protesters who claim to be representing the interests of women — including access to full-term abortion, among other things.

According to the inventors of the “Pussy Power Hat,” as it is also called, “the name Pussyhat™ was chosen in part as a protest against vulgar comments Donald Trump made about the freedom he felt to grab women’s genitals, to de-stigmatize the word ‘pussy’ and transform it into one of empowerment, and to highlight the design of the hat’s ’pussycat ears.'”

The “Pussyhat Project” also claims their hats are now an “important piece of feminist history.”

Titus has a track record of being an abortion radical.

In addition to being endorsed by Emily’s List, a group that wants to stop any type of ban on abortions, the congresswoman voted last year to make abortion a constitutional right. She co-sponsored and voted for the Women’s Health Protection Act, which made any “limitations concerning abortion services unlawful and prohibits their imposition or application by any government.”

Calling unlimited access to abortion “reproductive health care,” Titus explained her support for the bill came “amid dangerous assaults on women’s basic health freedoms,” such as heartbeat bills and other measures enacted by Republicans across the country aimed at protecting the lives of unborn Americans.

Titus also voted against the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would “protect unborn children by preventing abortions five months after fertilization, at which time scientific evidence suggests the child can feel pain.”

Similarly, the Nevada Democrat voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require health care practitioners to “exercises the same degree of care as reasonably provided to any infant born at the same gestational age” and to “immediately transports and admits the infant to a hospital” if an attempted abortion results in an infant being “born alive.”

Titus also supports eliminating the Hyde Amendment, a long-time legislative provision that bans federal taxpayer funding for abortions. The amendment has been added as a rider to federal appropriations bills since the mid-1970s. According to NPR, prior to the provision the federal government funded about 300,000 abortions per year.

To Titus, eliminating the Hyde Amendment to allow for federal funding of abortion is part of how she has “fought” to “be bold.” Indeed, the Democrat was “proud” to have been part of passing a federal spending bill without “Hyde for the 1st time in decades.”

Health care coverage bans like the Hyde Amendment deny women the right to make their own decisions about their future. That's why I've fought to #BeBoldEndHyde. Proud that my colleagues at @AppropsDems have passed a federal spending bill w/out Hyde for the 1st time in decades. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) July 16, 2021

Watch the full clip obtained by Breitbart News:

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.