A New Jersey media outlet reported on the new sex education curriculum set to be installed in K-12 schools in the state, but did not investigate the group that designed it. Advocates for Youth is a far-left organization that pushes gender fluidity, abortion on demand, transgenderism, and promiscuous relationships to young people.

New Jersey’s new curriculum is exposing the secretive group, which is just one of many progressive groups that seek to sway children away from traditional cultural ideas that families rely on to help manage their lives in the increasingly diverse United States. For example, the group opposes conservative attitudes towards sex, such as the view that children should be shielded from adults’ sexual pressure.

The AFY website says that group wants “to shift the current cultural paradigm in which we live from one that too often stigmatizes youth and youth sexual development to one that embraces youth as partners and recognizes sexuality as normal and healthy. Advocates recognizes that poverty, homophobia, transphobia, ageism, racism, and sexism fuel sexual health disparities.”

Like many other left-wing groups, AFY is indoctrinating children with the unscientific and medically risky claim that children can choose their “gender,” regardless of their male or female bodies.

A sample lesson plan was featured during a recent Westfield, New Jersey, school board meeting. And it is easy to find it on AFY website under a tab that says “New Jersey” and “New.”

The AFY curriculum for second graders includes the question, “How do you know what gender you are” and has an outline for teachers, which says, in part:

Ask, “How do you know what gender you are?” If a student says something like, “I just know it” or “I feel that way on the inside,” explain that knowing what gender you are is called “gender identity.” Put the sign that reads “gender identity” up (or write the phrase) on the board. Ask students to repeat it with you. Point out that the word “Identity” begins with an “I.” S ay something like, “Identity starts with an I. That’s how you can remember it. ‘I’ feel, ‘I’ know. Gender identity is that feeling of knowing your gender. You might feel like you are a boy, you might feel like you are a girl. You might feel like you’re a boy even if you have body parts that some people might tell you are ‘girl’ parts. You might feel like you’re a girl even if you have body parts that some people might tell you are ‘boy’ parts. And you might not feel like you’re a boy or a girl, but you’re a little bit of both. No matter how you feel, you’re perfectly normal!” Ask, “How do you know what gender you are?” If a student says something like, “I just know it” or “I feel that way on the inside,” explain that knowing what gender you are is called “gender identity.” Put the sign that reads “gender identity” up (or write the phrase) on the board. Ask students to repeat it with you. Point out that the word “Identity” begins with an “I.” S ay something like, “Identity starts with an I. That’s how you can remember it. ‘I’ feel, ‘I’ know. Gender identity is that feeling of knowing your gender. You might feel like you are a boy, you might feel like you are a girl. You might feel like you’re a boy even if you have body parts that some people might tell you are ‘girl’ parts. You might feel like you’re a girl even if you have body parts that some people might tell you are ‘boy’ parts. And you might not feel like you’re a boy or a girl, but you’re a little bit of both. No matter how you feel, you’re perfectly normal!

The curriculum also includes a reading out-loud lesson based on the LGBT-themed The Family Book, which features children with “two moms” and “two dads.”

The North Jersey dot com website reported that the head of the state’s education department defended the sex ed plan:

”I do want to take a moment to correct the record if I may,” said Angelica Allen-McMillan, acting commissioner of the state Department of Education, during Thursday’s Senate budget committee hearing. She said sex education material that was “deemed salacious is not affiliated with the Department of Education.” She also said “third-party information” was being used to “weaponize” sex education, suggesting political reasons. The response was to Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, who questioned a sex education sample lesson plan presented at a Westfield Board of Education meeting that discussed genitalia and gender identity. Testa pressed Allen-McMillan on whether the plan used in the presentation was on the state’s Department of Education website and if she thought it was appropriate for a “neighbor” to show an 8-year-old child images of female genitalia. Allen-McMillan said the state Department of Education website does offer other links to resources that schools can use to create their sex education lesson plans. She said school districts have a lot of “latitude” in deciding how they teach the standards. The state, she said, “provides access to supplemental information and activities that districts can use if they choose to advance their instruction in particular areas.”

Allen-McMillan supports the LGBT curriculum in schools, even for young children, which she said will make the classroom a “safe place.”

She also said parents have the right to opt out of the sex education course — a choice that has been standard in New Jersey schools for religious or moral objections since the 1980s.

The New Jersey website noted that the new sex “standards” will be in grades K-12 in the fall.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter