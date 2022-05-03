Donald Trump 2016: Roe v. Wade Will Be Overturned ‘Automatically’ if Elected

As a candidate for president, Donald Trump promised pro-life voters Roe v. Wade would be overturned if he was elected, during an October 19 debate in 2016 against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

When asked by debate moderator Chris Wallace if he wanted to see Roe v. Wade overturned, Trump said it would happen automatically if he was elected president.

“Well, if we put another two or perhaps three justices on, that’s really what’s going to be—that will happen,” Trump said. “And that’ll happen automatically, in my opinion, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court.”

Trump also said, “I am pro-life, and I will be appointing pro-life judges,” and said the decisions on abortion would return to the states.

“I will say this: It will go back to the states, and the states will then make a determination,” he said.

The rest is history.

Trump won the presidency in 2016 and nominated three justices to the Supreme Court; Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and finally Justice Amy Coney Barrett.